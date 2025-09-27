MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

MAC Copper (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTAL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of MAC Copper in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of MAC Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get MAC Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTAL

MAC Copper Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MTAL stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. MAC Copper has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MAC Copper by 10,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAC Copper during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MAC Copper by 56.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MAC Copper by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MAC Copper by 256.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About MAC Copper

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAC Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAC Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.