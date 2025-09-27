ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded at Zacks Research

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 61.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 76.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 29.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 468,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 106,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 156.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
