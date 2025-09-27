Contrasting Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) & Beamz Interactive (OTCMKTS:BZIC)

Beamz Interactive (OTCMKTS:BZIC – Get Free Report) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Beamz Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Beamz Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beamz Interactive and Samsung Electronics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beamz Interactive N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) N/A Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.68 15.79

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Beamz Interactive. Beamz Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsung Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beamz Interactive and Samsung Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beamz Interactive 0 0 0 0 0.00 Samsung Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Given Beamz Interactive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beamz Interactive is more favorable than Samsung Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Beamz Interactive and Samsung Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beamz Interactive N/A N/A N/A Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats Beamz Interactive on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beamz Interactive

Beamz Interactive, Inc. develops and sells interactive laser controller technology for various music, game, education, therapy, senior care, lighting, and consumer applications worldwide. The company's product offerings consist of the Beamz Education and Healthcare product family, which includes the Beamz EHC Professional Edition designed for use by professionals in educational or therapeutic settings, and Home Edition, which is designed to participate in making music; the Beamz By Flo consumer product family; and stand-alone software applications that work on PCs, MACs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices without connecting to the Beamz hardware. Beamz Interactive, Inc. provides its products online, as well as directly to education markets. The company has entered into agreements with The Learning Station and Gigglebellies (Magic Factory) to adapt early learning educational and entertainment videos. The company was formerly known as HumanBeams, Inc. and changed its name to Beamz Interactive, Inc. in December 2007. Beamz Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors and memory storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories. It also engages in venture capital investments, cloud services, network devices installation, semiconductor equipment maintenance services, digital advertising platforms, marketing, consulting, connected services, logistics, financing, and software design activities; toll processing of display panels and semiconductors; development and sale of network solutions; manufactures semiconductors and food; provision of repair services for electronic devices; and development and supply of semiconductor process defect and quality control software, as well as digital televisions, foundry, system large scale integration, connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Suwon, South Korea.

