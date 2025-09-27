Versamet Royalties (CVE:VME) Raised to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Versamet Royalties (CVE:VME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VME. Cormark raised Versamet Royalties to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Versamet Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Versamet Royalties currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

