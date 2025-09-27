Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.50.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Americas Silver

Americas Silver Stock Up 6.8%

Americas Silver Company Profile

USA stock opened at C$4.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.45. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$4.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.50.

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.