Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.50 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price (up from $6.25) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $72,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,498,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 576,767 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

