Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Croda International to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

COIHY stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

