Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.14 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
