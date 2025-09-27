Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Prairiewood Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Perdoceo Education accounts for 1.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRDO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $18,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,964,000 after purchasing an additional 513,599 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,022,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 425,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 403,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,732.99. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $742,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,970. This represents a 22.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,656 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,148 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $37.00 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.