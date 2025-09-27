Coty $COTY Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 137.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Coty were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Coty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 993,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,298,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 86,534 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.25 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.05 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of COTY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Coty has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, insider Kristin Blazewicz acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 829,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,310.60. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Srinivasan acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,034.56. This represents a 399.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 334,900 shares of company stock worth $1,321,840. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

