Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.77 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.86 and a 52 week high of $194.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average of $163.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.