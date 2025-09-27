Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Sells 485 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January $IJAN

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.4% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 498,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 62,861 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.8% in the first quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 223,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

