W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.0% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $46,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,069.13.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $960.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $996.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,017.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

