GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 122.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SRH Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 95.0% during the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 32.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

