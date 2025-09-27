North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 169.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

In other Portillo’s news, CEO Michael Osanloo purchased 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $83,994.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,812.14. This represents a 21.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kelly M. Kaiser acquired 27,000 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $207,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 68,495 shares in the company, valued at $526,041.60. This trade represents a 65.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 210,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,474. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $476.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.19%.The firm had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Portillo’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

