John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 55,080 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 0.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 505.4% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $60.04 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.