W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Position Cut by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 52.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.0% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $960.16 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $996.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,017.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,069.13.

View Our Latest Report on GWW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.