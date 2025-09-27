U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 97 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 969.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 75,834 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 143,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. BNP Paribas cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE STZ opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $131.20 and a 1-year high of $261.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.98. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

