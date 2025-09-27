Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,656,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

