FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June $QJUN Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.52% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of BATS:QJUN opened at $30.97 on Friday. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $648.84 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.