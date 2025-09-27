TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,373 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 24.0%

IEFA stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

