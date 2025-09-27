Ballentine Partners LLC Has $611,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 5.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 10,192.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES stock opened at $147.62 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $159.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Research lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $120.00 price target on NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

