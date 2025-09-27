Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Acquired by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,791 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after acquiring an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,867,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $751.34 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $744.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.26.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

