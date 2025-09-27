Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $224,000 in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,791 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after acquiring an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,867,000 after acquiring an additional 191,799 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $733,060. This represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $751.34 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $779.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $676.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

