Prairiewood Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Prairiewood Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

