TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 10 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $1,157.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,124.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,019.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

