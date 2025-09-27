Congress Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,870. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $93.09 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.30.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

