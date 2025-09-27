Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 645 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after purchasing an additional 195,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

C opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

