Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $254.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $295.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

