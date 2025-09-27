Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE C opened at $103.41 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

