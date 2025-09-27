3,083 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 99.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,041 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 8,736.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.35.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $128.33 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

