Snap Inc. $SNAP Stock Holdings Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Snap were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $5,135,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.28 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Insider Activity

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 53,215,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,078,747.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 184,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,180.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,492,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,432,603.08. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,510,532 shares of company stock worth $11,650,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

