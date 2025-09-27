Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,817 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 408.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 59.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEN stock opened at $253.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $186.96 and a one year high of $310.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $3,765,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,101,515.28. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,750. This trade represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,820. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Truist Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.93.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

