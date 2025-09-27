UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 554.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $63.26 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%.The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

