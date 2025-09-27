Insulet Corporation $PODD Position Increased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $25,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 27,298.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,744,100,000 after buying an additional 661,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 34.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $74,163,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1,316.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,818,000 after buying an additional 179,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,553,000 after buying an additional 178,976 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Down 1.7%

PODD stock opened at $318.00 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $225.37 and a 12-month high of $353.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.63.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.06.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

