Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Stock Holdings Cut by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $38,989,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,377,000 after purchasing an additional 595,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $24,462,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $8,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,199,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $454,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 116,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,256,387.52. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 663,580 shares of company stock valued at $43,326,205. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.2%

PSTG opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.13, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.20. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

