MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Bought by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 336.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $565.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $562.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.30.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

