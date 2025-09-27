ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Stock Holdings Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 5.5% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 3.0% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ARM by 5.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $139.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.55, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $182.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARM. Mizuho boosted their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.