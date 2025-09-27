Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) CEO Mark Walsh Sells 34,184 Shares

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Walsh sold 34,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $447,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE SVV opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.14%.The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Savers Value Village’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 0.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

SVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Savers Value Village from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

