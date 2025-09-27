Spirepoint Private Client LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,014 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 324.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,573 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,406 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,554,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

Shopify Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $140.25 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

