Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $610.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $615.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $592.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.