Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 278 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.