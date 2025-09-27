Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 9,925 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,589,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 962,402 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,455.80. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,311.50. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hayward Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.04%.The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

