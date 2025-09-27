Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 153,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,618,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

