PFS Partners LLC Acquires 1,639 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October $IOCT

PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IOCT opened at $33.83 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

