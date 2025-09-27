Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $46,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $623,115 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $64.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.