ORG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

ORG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

