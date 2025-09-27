American National Bank & Trust Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $82.10 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

