Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Diversified Enterprises LLC

Diversified Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Accenture by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $239.43 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.91.

Read Our Latest Report on ACN

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.