Spirepoint Private Client LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.39.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

